Welcome to USSR: Terminator, Jon Snow, Batman and Co Meet Soviet Reality

Take a look at the characters of world-famous movies in a Soviet apartment or in the courtyard of a provincial city in Sputnik's gallery.

Russian art project MXD has depicted how world-famous movie characters would have looked like if they were in the USSR. From 'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow at a traditional dining table and Lord Voldemort over Saint Petersburg to Batman near a Russian policeman — this is the alternative way the characters would have looked like if the movies had been filmed in the USSR.

According to authors of the project, they "manipulate images and turn an ordinary landscape into a parallel reality."