Follow the Rabbit: Pirelli Unveils Its Alice-in-Wonderland-Themed 2018 Calendar

The theme of the 45th Pirelli Calendar with an all-black cast, which includes Naomi Campbell, Whoopi Goldberg, Lupita Nyong'o amongst others, was Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland.
The presentation of the world-famous calendar, which was shot by renowned photographer Tim Walker in London earlier this year, was held on Friday, November 10, in New York’s Manhattan Center.
Girls between 17 and 25 years of age participate in this beauty contest. They are all studying at military institutes in St. Petersburg.
This year, eighteen-year-old Sthefany Gutierrez was named Miss Venezuela 2017.
From Mount Sinabung eruption in Indonesia and National Unity Day celebrations in Russia, to China Fashion Week and “zombie parade” in Mexico — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
One of the biggest motorcycling fairs in the world kicked off in Milan, Italy, on November 7 showcases all kinds of the new motorcycles: cruisers, ADV bikes, sportbikes, luxury tourers, dual-sports, motocross and enduro machines. Check out the most buzz-worthy exhibits of the salon in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
