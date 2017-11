Girls between 17 and 25 years of age participate in this beauty contest. They are all studying at military institutes in St. Petersburg.

The contest, "Miss beauty and honor of St. Petersburg," has been held since 2012 and unites those who chose to serve their Motherland.

Female students participating in the contest mostly come from military universities, and don’t just have to demonstrate beauty and talent. The jury has to take into account the professional skill levels, sociability, manner of speech and even a sense of humor.