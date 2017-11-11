Beauty Queen 2017 Chosen in Venezuela

Register
    © REUTERS/ Marco Bello
    Miss Venezuela 2016 Keysi Sayago (L) crowns Miss Delta Amacuro, Sthefany Gutierrez, after she won the Miss Venezuela 2017 pageant in Caracas, Venezuela November 9, 2017.

    This year, eighteen-year-old Sthefany Gutierrez was named Miss Venezuela 2017.

    Sthefany Gutierrez, an 18-year-old law student who admires the legendary actress Audrey Hepburn, was crowned Miss Venezuela 2017 on Thursday, the biggest beauty contest in the Latin American country’s entertainment calendar.

    The ladies of Venezuela have often shined on the world stage: they’ve consistently won more international beauty contests than contenders from other nationalities. They have taken home the Miss Universe title seven times, the Miss World crown six times, and been crowned Miss International and Miss Earth twice each.

    beauty contest, Venezuela
