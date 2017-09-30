Russian Deminers Clear City of Deir ez Zor in Syria

© Sputnik/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

© Sputnik/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

© Sputnik/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

© Sputnik/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

© Sputnik/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

© Sputnik/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

© Sputnik/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

© Sputnik/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

© Sputnik/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

© Sputnik/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation