16:32 GMT +330 September 2017
    Russian Deminers Clear City of Deir ez Zor in Syria

    • Experts of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces rank during the de-mining operation in Deir ez-Zor.
    • Experts of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces
    • A mortar launcher and mines in the city of Deir ez-Zor
    • Destruction of ammunition
    • Specialist of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces rank during the de-mining operation in Deir ez-Zor.
    • Mines lie on the ground during a de-mining operation
    • Vehicles of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces
    • Demining equipment
    • A mine in Deir ez-Zor.
    • An expert of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian armed forces
    • Destruction of ammunition
    © Sputnik/ Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
    A team of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces in rank during a de-mining operation in Deir ez-Zor.

    In the course of Russia's two-year aerial campaign in Syria about 87.4 percent of Syrian territory has been liberated with 2,237 residential areas joining the cease-fire regime. The Russian Air Force has conducted 30,000 combat sorties in Syria destroying 96,000 terrorist targets.

