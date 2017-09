The founder of the Playboy empire peacefully passed away on Wednesday night, September 27, at his mansion in Los Angeles. Let’s take a glimpse at his life of glamor and sexy beauties.

Hefner became the face of sexual revolution in 1953 after he released the first issue of Playboy magazine with Marilyn Monroe's nude images on the cover. He created a famous brand that defined sexual culture for several generations and will echo in popular culture for decades to come.