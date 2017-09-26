Shelf Cloud, Eye of the Storm, Fogbow: Weather Photographer of the Year 2017

The 2017 Weather Photographer of the Year competition has just wrapped up in the UK. Sputnik offers you a closer look at the works by the winners and short-listed photographers.
Day or night, rain or shine – photographers must always be ready to capture nature in all its glory. Check out some of the most mesmerizing images that made a splash during this year’s Weather Photographer of the Year contest.
On September 24, 15 young ladies competed for the glitzy crown of Miss Lebanon 2017. Take a look at the glamorous participants and the national beauty queen in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
On September 24, voters all over Germany flocked to polling stations to elect the country's new parliament.
From the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles and Tokyo Game Show 2017, to the Russia-Belarus Zapad 2017 war games and Catalonia's independence protests – take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
Check out fabulous outfits inspired by native costumes of indigenous peoples, presented during a gala fashion show held as part of Ethno Art Fest 2017 in the Russian capital city.
