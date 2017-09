On September 24, 15 young ladies competed for the glitzy crown of Miss Lebanon 2017. Take a look at the glamorous participants and the national beauty queen in Sputnik’s photo gallery.

This year's Miss Lebanon beauty pageant, which was held at Casino Du Liban in Jounieh, north of Beirut, on September 24, has named their winner — Perla Helou. The 22-year-old business administration graduate, who took the crown and the title of Miss Lebanon 2017, was followed by Jana Sader, Sabine Najem and Reem Khoury, the three runners-up of the contest.