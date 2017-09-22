This Week in Pictures (September 16-22)

From the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles and Tokyo Game Show 2017, to the Russia-Belarus Zapad 2017 war games and Catalonia's independence protests — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
Check out some of the most interesting events of this week captured by photographers around the world.
Check out fabulous outfits inspired by native costumes of indigenous peoples, presented during a gala fashion show held as part of Ethno Art Fest 2017 in the Russian capital city.
Beginning on September 14, for six days Madrid was the epicenter of Spanish fashion. Let’s take a glimpse at the impressive creations presented by gorgeous ladies during the 2017 Madrid Fashion Week.
Zapad 2017, the large-scale war games that are jointly held by Russian and Belarussian troops, are in full swing. Let’s take a look at the audacious servicemen perfecting their skills during the ongoing strategic military exercises.
On Saturday, September 16, the world's largest beer festival kicked off in Munich, with the city mayor tapping the first keg at noon. Check out the highlights of the opening days of this year’s Oktoberfest in Spunik’s photo gallery.
