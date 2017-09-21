Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead at International Fashion Show in Moscow

International Festival "Ethno Art Fest 2017" kicked off in Moscow on September 14. The large-scale event, which runs through December, includes fashion shows, show-room, exhibitions and business events.
The festival, jointly organized by UNESCO Moscow, the Russian Academy of Arts, the Creative Union of Artists of Russia and London-based company Ethno Art Fest, is aimed at the development of international cooperation, preserving ethno-cultural diversity and popularization of historical and cultural heritage, folk traditions and handicrafts.
All comments
Show new comments (0)