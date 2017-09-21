Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead at International Fashion Show in Moscow

Check out fabulous outfits inspired by native costumes of indigenous peoples, presented during a gala fashion show held as part of Ethno Art Fest 2017 in the Russian capital city.

International Festival "Ethno Art Fest 2017" kicked off in Moscow on September 14. The large-scale event, which runs through December, includes fashion shows, show-room, exhibitions and business events.

The festival, jointly organized by UNESCO Moscow, the Russian Academy of Arts, the Creative Union of Artists of Russia and London-based company Ethno Art Fest, is aimed at the development of international cooperation, preserving ethno-cultural diversity and popularization of historical and cultural heritage, folk traditions and handicrafts.