16:45 GMT +320 September 2017
    Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital

    © AFP 2017/ Gabriel Bouys
    The 2017 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid (MBFWM) was held from September 14 to 19 at the Feria de Madrid in the capital city of Spain. Photo: Models present creations from Andres Sarda's Spring/Summer 2018 collection during the Madrid Fashion Week in Madrid on September 15, 2017.

    Beginning on September 14, for six days Madrid was the epicenter of Spanish fashion. Let’s take a glimpse at the impressive creations presented by gorgeous ladies during the 2017 Madrid Fashion Week.

    The 66th Madrid Fashion Week has just wrapped up in Spain. This year's six-day event was organized by IFEMA (the Trade Fair Institution of Madrid) and featured 47 catwalk parades.

    fashion show, fashion, Fashion Week, Spain, Madrid
