Fashion Week Madrid: Stunning Señoritas Grace Main Catwalk in Spanish Capital

The 66th Madrid Fashion Week has just wrapped up in Spain. This year's six-day event was organized by IFEMA (the Trade Fair Institution of Madrid) and featured 47 catwalk parades.
Beginning on September 14, for six days Madrid was the epicenter of Spanish fashion. Let’s take a glimpse at the impressive creations presented by gorgeous ladies during the 2017 Madrid Fashion Week.
Zapad 2017, the large-scale war games that are jointly held by Russian and Belarussian troops, are in full swing. Let’s take a look at the audacious servicemen perfecting their skills during the ongoing strategic military exercises.
On Saturday, September 16, the world's largest beer festival kicked off in Munich, with the city mayor tapping the first keg at noon. Check out the highlights of the opening days of this year’s Oktoberfest in Spunik’s photo gallery.
From September 15 till September 17 the Russian city of Vladivostok hosted the first Vladivostok International Auto Show (VIAS 2017), held on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Primring D1 Grand Prix and supported by Tokyo Motor Show.
Life in the recently liberated city of Deir ez-Zor is slowly returning back to normal, as soldiers of the Syrian Arab Army continue to press on to liberate the rest of the province from the clutches of Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) terrorists.
