Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

This year, almost 1,000 exhibitors from 39 countries will showcase their products and services at the 200,000-square-meter area of the Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA), commonly known as the Frankfurt Motor Show.
The 67th International Motor Show opened its doors in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, on September 12 to demonstrate game-changing cars and the latest mobility concepts – check them out in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
Take a look at the newest edition to the Russian capital, Zaryadye Park, which stuns and amazes with its breathtaking landscapes, fresh architectural designs and amusing attractions.
Young Russian girls who aimed to become military pilots are one step closer to their dream. On September 10, for the first time in its history, Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School kicked off admissions testing for women.
The 97th Miss America Competition was held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on September 10, 2017. Sputnik’s gallery offers you a sneak peek at the flawless contestants of this year’s annual pageant.
While cat cafes aren't exactly a novel trend in Japan, a railway operator and an animal rescue group managed to come up with a new take on the concept - a train cat cafe!
