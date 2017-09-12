Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes

The Russian Air Force will be training female military pilots for the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, following numerous requests from young ladies.
Young Russian girls who aimed to become military pilots are one step closer to their dream. On September 10, for the first time in its history, Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School kicked off admissions testing for women.
The 97th Miss America Competition was held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on September 10, 2017. Sputnik’s gallery offers you a sneak peek at the flawless contestants of this year’s annual pageant.
While cat cafes aren't exactly a novel trend in Japan, a railway operator and an animal rescue group managed to come up with a new take on the concept - a train cat cafe!
Famous guidebook and reference publisher Rough Guides has compiled a list of the 20 most beautiful countries in the world, ranked according to their readers' submissions.
From Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum and the Miss Haiti 2017 beauty pageant, to Hurricane Irma and student protests in Chile – take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
