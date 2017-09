Pyongyang’s residents and servicemen took part in a massive celebration dedicated to the successful test of a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile.

DPRK announced on September 3 that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb small enough to be loaded onto an intercontinental ballistic missile. The test was the biggest North Korea has ever conducted.