Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest

Judges of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year, a UK-based contest among bird photographers, have announced the names of the winners. This year’s competition received thousands of entries from more than 50 countries. Enjoy BPOTY’s most breathtaking bird photography in Sputnik’s photo gallery.

Bird Photographer of the Year is a competition that celebrates the artistry of bird photography and promotes conservation by contributing directly to the British Trust for Ornithology to support their conservation research.

BPOTY accepts entries in eight categories: Best Portrait, Birds in the Environment, Attention to Detail, Bird Behavior, Birds in Flight, Birds in the Garden, Creative Imagery and Young Bird Photographer of the Year. The contest also awards special prizes to the Best Portfolio category winners and to The Nature Photographers Ltd Crowd Choice Award winners.