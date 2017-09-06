Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest

Bird Photographer of the Year is a competition that celebrates the artistry of bird photography and promotes conservation by contributing directly to the British Trust for Ornithology to support their conservation research.
BPOTY accepts entries in eight categories: Best Portrait, Birds in the Environment, Attention to Detail, Bird Behavior, Birds in Flight, Birds in the Garden, Creative Imagery and Young Bird Photographer of the Year. The contest also awards special prizes to the Best Portfolio category winners and to The Nature Photographers Ltd Crowd Choice Award winners.
