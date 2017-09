Elegant sports cars and an adrenaline rush are not the only things that attract numerous fans to car racing championships. Take a look at grid girls – beautiful ladies who can be seen strolling along the pit lane before the race starts.

Grid girls add glamour to events dominated by men and machines. Usually, lovely ladies stand by the drivers before the start of the race and hold up large signs with the riders' names — this helps fans identify where the competition participants are situated. Grid girls also participate in award ceremonies and get involved in demonstration of promotional products, holding sun umbrellas over the drivers.