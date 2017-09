On September 2, 84 wives and moms competed for the crown at the International Convention Center in the South African city of Durban. Take a glimpse of the Mrs. Universe 2017 pageant finale in Sputnik’s photo gallery.

For the first time in its history, the Mrs. Universe contest took place in Africa. According to the rules, the contest is open to participants between the ages of 25 and 45, who have a family and a career, and should be "involved with a significant cause in favor of other people."