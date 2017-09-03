Russia's Vladivostok: Pacific Port and Maritime Resort on Border With N Korea

Besides the city being a port of the Russian Pacific Fleet, it is also a maritime resort. Learn more in Sputnik's photogallery.
Vladivostok is a city in Russia’s Primorsky Krai. It’s located on the Golden Horn Bay, near the border with China and North Korea.
Rossiya Segodnya photo correspondent Ilya Pitalev produced a series of remarkable pictures as he chronicled his journey to Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea.
From Russia’s Army 2017 International Military-Technical Forum and the Mayweather-McGregor boxing bout, to hurricane Harvey’s aftermath in Texas and the tropical storm Pakhar in Hong Kong – take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
Today, on August 31, the world remembers “the People's Princess” and commemorates the 20th anniversary of her tragic death.
One can find any kind of off-road vehicle at the Moscow Off-road Show exhibition, which is held every odd-numbered year in the Russian capital. SUVs, crossovers, ATVs, swamp buggies, quad bikes, amphibious vehicles, snowmobiles, bigfoot trucks and tow tractors, as well as various tuning projects are represented there.
