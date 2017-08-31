Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On

Today, on August 31, the world remembers “the People's Princess” and commemorates the 20th anniversary of her tragic death.

Twenty years ago, Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in Paris, leaving behind two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and sending a wave of grief around the world.

Both princes honored their mother at Kensington Palace, where Lady Di lived from 1981 until her death, and expressed their gratitude for flowers, cards and tributes left at the gates by their Mother's fans and admirers.