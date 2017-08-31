Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On

Twenty years ago, Diana, Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash in Paris, leaving behind two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and sending a wave of grief around the world.
Both princes honored their mother at Kensington Palace, where Lady Di lived from 1981 until her death, and expressed their gratitude for flowers, cards and tributes left at the gates by their Mother's fans and admirers.
The Duke and Prince Harry are grateful for the many flowers, letters and messages they have received about their Mother. pic.twitter.com/pOAtvsOE4q— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 30 августа 2017 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)