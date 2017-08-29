Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea

During an international competition held within the body art show, artists had an opportunity to display their own specialties in different categories.
Dozens of human bodies turned into living canvases in the hands of skillful artists during the 2017 Daegu International Bodypainting Festival, which was held on August 26-27 in the South Korean city of Daegu.
After numerous requests, the Russian Air Force will begin training female military pilots for the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Starting October 1, 15 girls will start their course at the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School.
Azerbaijani photographer Kamal Bagirli reproduces old pictures of the world capitals, including Moscow, after dozens of years. The project dubbed "Window to the past" has attracted thousands of fans in social networks.
The salt lakes of Altai Krai are the one of the “must-see” places in Russia. Relaxing here by the water is also good for your health. Take a look at the amazing salt lakes of Altai in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
From the World Robot Conference in Beijing and the Koktebel Jazz Party 2017 in Crimea, to the Free Speech Rally in Boston and the Iraqi forces’ operation to retake the town of Tal Afar – take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
