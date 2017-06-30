This Week in Pictures

From forest fire in southern Spain and landslide in China's Sichuan Province, to celebrations of the Eid festival by Muslims around the world and the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
Take a look at works of photojournalists in the Sports category taking part in the 2017 Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest organized by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency under the patronage of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO.
The iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) is the first and the longest running annual competition held among iPhone photographers since 2007. This year, thousands of entries were submitted by iPhone photographers from over 140 countries around the world.
Modern beauty standards have changed the attitudes of women in terms of how they look: plump derrieres are considered to be a big plus. This trend, which has come to the US, Europe and Russia from Latin America, is now taking Asia by storm.
Football fans from different parts of the world came to Russia to support their national teams at the 10th FIFA Confederations Cup. Enjoy a whirlwind of bright colors and emotions in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
