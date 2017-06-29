Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest is an annual competition for young photojournalists aged 18 to 33. It is Russia's only platform aimed to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism in today's world.

Young photojournalists from 76 countries submitted approximately 5,000 photographs to the annual contest in 2017. The 2017 contest's shortlist contains the works of authors from 14 countries.

Everyone can vote for the best photo on the contest's official website. The winner will be announced on August 7, 2017.