This Week in Pictures

From Milan Fashion Week in Italy and Summer Solstice events in the UK and the US to the Day of Memory and Grief in Russia and protests in Chile and Germany — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
On June 22, 1941, Adolf Hitler sent four million troops to invade the USSR as part of Operation Barbarossa; the ensuing struggle would be the bloodiest conflict in history. Now, this date is observed as the Day of Memory and Grief in Russia. On Thursday, people from more than 80 countries gathered to commemorate the millions who lost their lives.
The Kennel Club, UK's largest organization dedicated to the welfare of dogs, announced on June 19 the winners of its annual canine photography competition, Winners for Dog Photographer of the Year 2016. Take a look at the most meaningful photos of pooches in Sputnik’s gallery.
Miss SA Xtreme 2017, one of the biggest fitness and bodybuilding tournaments among women in South Africa, was held on June 17.
More than a year ago, a little 10-week-old fur ball was brought to the Embassy of Ecuador in London to keep the WikiLeaks founder company. Now, it has turned into a gorgeous puss with a serious look on its face. Here is what we know about Assange’s “whiskerblower.”
