More than 10,000 works from 74 countries participated in 11th Annual Dog Photographer of the Year 2016 competition.

The competition awarded titles and prizes in ten categories: Dog Portrait, Dogs at Work, Dogs at Play, Man's Best Friend, Young Pup Photographer (11 years and under), I Love Dogs Because…(ages 12 to 17), Rescue Dogs (Charity category), Assistance Dogs (Charity category), Puppies and Oldies.