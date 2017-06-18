Syrian Army's Artillery and Mortars Gain New Life at Hama Plant

Being at war with terrorism in their own country, the Syrians repair broken military equipment to help the army advance on the battlefield.
Take a look at the drills of the Russian Strategic Missile Troops and aviation of the Western Military Discrict featuring S-300 missile systems.
From a London high-rise fire and a strong earthquake on a Greek island to Russia Day celebrations and the “Direct Line with Vladimir Putin” – take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
The Knyaz Vladimir cruise ship completed a voyage along the coast of the Black Sea. Find out what this gracious liner has to offer its passengers.
The Baikonur Cosmodrome History Museum was established in 1968 on the territory of the world's first and largest operational space launch facility, which was first built by the Soviet Union in the 1950s.
