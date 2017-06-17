Register
16:24 GMT +317 June 2017
    Sneak Peek at Russia's S-300 Missile Systems, Aviation War Games

    © Sputnik/ Russian Defence Ministry
    The S-300 surface-to-air missile systems during a drill of air defense and aviation forces of the Western Military District in the Voronezh region.

    Take a look at the drills of the Russian Strategic Missile Troops and aviation of the Western Military Discrict featuring S-300 missile systems.

    The S-300 surface-to-air missile systems are capable of striking short- and medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, as well as tactical and strategic aircraft.

    S Ossetian President Denies Rumors of Russian S-300, Topol-M Missiles in Country
    What’s Next for Iran-Russia Military Cooperation After Delivery of S-300?
    Russia's S-300 Missile System Deliveries to Iran a Sign of Mutual Trust
    Get Your Stealth On: Serbia Looks to Russia, Belarus to Buy S-300 AA System
    military drills, S-300 air defense system, Russia
    • This Week in Pictures
      Last update: 15:26 16.06.2017
      15:26 16.06.2017

      This Week in Pictures

      From a London high-rise fire and a strong earthquake on a Greek island to Russia Day celebrations and the “Direct Line with Vladimir Putin” – take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.

      0 4618
      18
    • Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
      Last update: 16:14 15.06.2017
      16:14 15.06.2017

      Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner

      The Knyaz Vladimir cruise ship completed a voyage along the coast of the Black Sea. Find out what this gracious liner has to offer its passengers.

      22745
      16
    • Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
      Last update: 16:42 14.06.2017
      16:42 14.06.2017

      Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport

      The Baikonur Cosmodrome History Museum was established in 1968 on the territory of the world's first and largest operational space launch facility, which was first built by the Soviet Union in the 1950s.

      0 2057
      12
    • Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
      Last update: 15:59 13.06.2017
      15:59 13.06.2017

      Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100

      Forbes announced its annual list of highest-earning celebrities Monday. Find out the richest stars in the entertainment industry in Sputnik’s photo gallery.

      0 5529
      10

