Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner

The Knyaz Vladimir cruise ship boasts a rich history. Built in 1971 as a car ferry/cruise ferry in France, the ship sailed as the MV Eagle, operated by the British company Southern Ferries for five years. In 1981, it was rebuilt into a cruise ship and sold to Paquet Cruises, where it received a new name, Azur. Six years later, the vessel found its new owners at the Greek cruise company Chandris Lines and was renamed The Azur.

Since then, the ship had changed its name four times more: Eloise (in 2004), Royal Iris (2005-2014), Roy Star (2014-2017) and finally Knyaz Vladimir (since 2017).