Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea

Prehistoric people inhabited the Solovetsky Islands as early as the Mesolithic period, when the climate was better than today. In the 3rd millennium BC, villages, sacred sites and stone labyrinths were built on the islands.

Since the 15th century, the archipelago has been the site of fervent monastic activity. In 1967, the Solovki State Historical, Architectural and Natural Museum-Reserve, one of the largest nature reserves in Russia, was established here. Today, the islands are home to more than 250 historical and cultural monuments, and included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.