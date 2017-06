The An-2 is the largest serial biplane in the world. It was used for agriculture works, and also had transport, sports and passenger modifications.

It was also one of the most massive aircraft in the world. An-2 made it into the Guinness Book of Records as the only aircraft being in production for more than 60 years. This slow, but reliable plane, is still used in several countries, for example, North Korea.



Photo: A An-2 pilot and Uzbek girls at the 22nd CPSU Congress collective farm in the Uzbekistan Republic of the USSR.