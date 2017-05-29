Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve

Karadag Nature Reserve, one of the most beautiful and mysterious places in the south-eastern part of the Crimean Peninsula, covers 28.7 square kilometers of land and aquatic areas. It was established in 1979 to preserve the region's unique topography of landforms and cliffs, as well as to protect and study rare species of diverse flora and fauna.

The Reserve got its name from a 577-meter-high rock massif on its territory, the Kara Dag ("Black Mount"). It was formed as a result of an ancient Jurassic volcano eruption, nearly 150 million years ago.