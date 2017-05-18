Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region

The Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops make up a considerable part of the firepower of the aerospace defense forces, and protect the country's most important facilities from enemy air attacks.
The famous guests of this prestigious event and their haute couture outfits have always attracted public attention from around the world. Take a look at Sputnik’s selection of photos of actresses and models who attended the Cannes Film Festival in different years in garments that leave little to the imagination.
Russian and Syrian Marines held joint drills in the eastern Syrian port of Tartus on April 20.
The Miss USA 2017 ceremony took place in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 14, for the second year in a row.
The ‘One Belt, One Road’ International forum is being held in Beijing. Dozens of heads of state and government are gathered in the Chinese capital.
