Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic

Brigitte Macron had been her husband's closest collaborator and played a major role in his presidential campaign. Now the world's eyes are on her as she becomes the first lady of France. French President-elect Emmanuel Macron's wife is a former drama teacher who first met her future husband when he was only 15-years-old and she was 40. Brigitte directed him in a school play. The couple eventually married in 2007, when he was nearly 30 and she 54-years old. The pair has been spotted hand-in-hand in all public events they participated in.