16:25 GMT +306 May 2017
    Home of Russian Alligators: The Place Where Ka-52 Attack Helicopters Are Built

    Kamov Ka-52 Alligator is a twin-seat modification of the Ka-50 Black Shark attack helicopter.

    In Summer 2017 the first Kamov Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters are expected to be delivered to foreign buyers for the first time. So far these war machines have only been employed by Russian Aerospace Forces.

    This gallery offers you a tour of a helicopter plant where these fearsome and deadly weapons are being assembled.

    attack helicopter, assembly, plant, Ka-52, Russia
    • This Week in Pictures
      Last update: 13:32 05.05.2017
      13:32 05.05.2017

      This Week in Pictures

      From the riots which erupted during the May Day rallies in Paris to the Victory Day parade rehearsal in Moscow, the Met Gala 2017 in New York and protests in Venezuela – take a look at this week’s events in Sputnik’s photo gallery.

      0 3545
      28
    • WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
      Last update: 16:52 04.05.2017
      16:52 04.05.2017

      WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast

      A dedicated enthusiast named Maksim Svekla who lives in the village of Bolshoi Oyesh in Russia's Novosibirsk Region builds full-scale replicas of iconic WII military vehicles.

      11712
      12
    • The Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China
      Last update: 17:00 03.05.2017
      17:00 03.05.2017

      Land of Vibrant Traditions: Explore the Other Side of China

      With military and political agendas dominating recent headlines about China, it is easy to forget that there is another, softer side to this country.

      22742
      11
    • Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
      Last update: 18:37 02.05.2017
      18:37 02.05.2017

      Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks

      The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit is a black-tie gala held the first Monday of May every year.

      23081
      20

