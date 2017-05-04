WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast

BM-13 multiple rocket launcher, M4 Sherman tank — these are just some of the replicas which Svekla has built.
BM-13 multiple rocket launcher, M4 Sherman tank — these are just some of the replicas which Svekla has built.
With military and political agendas dominating recent headlines about China, it is easy to forget that there is another, softer side to this country.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit is a black-tie gala held the first Monday of May every year.
The Russian Grand Prix, an annual auto race held at Sochi Autodrom, is part of the Formula One World Championship.
Kronotsky Nature Reserve is located in the eastern part of the Kamchatka peninsula. There are eight active volcanoes on the territory of the reserve, the highest of which is the Kronotskaya Sopka (3,528 meters). One of the symbols of the reserve is the Geysers Valley. It is a canyon with the Geisernaya river flowing through it.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)