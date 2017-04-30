Living on the Volcano: Miraculous Kamchatka Nature Reserve

There are eight active volcanoes on the territory of the reserve, the highest of which is the Kronotskaya Sopka (3,528 meters). One of the symbols of the reserve is the Geysers Valley. It is a canyon with the Geisernaya river flowing through it.
The first night rehearsal of the military parade dedicated to the 72nd anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War was held at the Red Square in Moscow on April 27.
From the protests in Paris and preparations for the Victory Day parade in Moscow, to the anniversary of the Armenian genocide and Grelka Fest in Siberia – take a look at this weeks’ events in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
Take a look at the Syrian military units and the peaceful life in Deir ez-Zor, the largest city in eastern Syria, where the jihadists and their military command are now reportedly centered.
April 26 marks the anniversary of the notorious Chernobyl Disaster. On this day, 31 year ago a catastrophic nuclear accident happened at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, turning the once lively city of Pripyat in the-then Ukrainian Soviet republic into an eerie ghost town.
