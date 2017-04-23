Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War

The T-26 tank was the main strike force of the Red Army in the late 1930s. By 1941 it had become obsolete and could not, unlike the newer and more powerful T-34s and KVs, win tank dueling with the Wehrmacht forces. Most of the tanks did not survive the first year of the war, but they, often at the cost of the lives of the crews, closed the way to Moscow for the Nazist enemy.