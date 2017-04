Valery Melnikov (Center), Sputnik photojournalist and winner of multiple leading international photography contests, receives he World Press Photo award 2017 award.

“For three years, I have travelled to Ukraine on business trips to photograph, analyse, and think about what I wanted to express through these photos," Melnikov says. "I don’t just photograph events; I bring meaning to every photo so that the viewer will contemplate both about the picture and the event. I’m very glad that photojournalism masters appreciated my work so highly,” he says.