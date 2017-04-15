Register
15:43 GMT +315 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Photo

    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring

    Get short URL
    0 36251

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news
    • From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    • From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    • From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    • From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    • From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    • From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    • From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    • From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    • Opening of new residential area on Ryomyong Street in Pyongyang
    • From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    • From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    • From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    • From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    • From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    • From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    • From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    People carry flags in front of statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung (L) and late leader Kim Jong Il during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang on April 15, 2017.

    This week North Korea has been in the spotlight of media attention. Take a look at the events in Pyongyang this week: from a parade to the opening ceremony dedicated to a new district in the city.

    On Saturday, North Korea marked the 105th anniversary of the birth of late leader Kim Il-sung with a military parade featuring new ballistic missiles.

    Related:

    North Korean Tinderbox: Why Nuclear Conflict Possible Any Day Now
    North Korea: The Next 'Surgical Strike'?
    Japan Thinks About Returning Citizens From North Korea – Foreign Minister
    Trump Threats Risk Nuclear War With North Korea - Ex-Pentagon Chief Panetta
    North Korea Reportedly Displays New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at Parade
    North Korea's Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles Displayed at Military Parade
    North Korea Preparing for Major Military Parade Ahead of National Holiday
    Tags:
    parade, missile, Pyongyang, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More photos

    • This Week in Pictures
      Last update: 13:43 14.04.2017
      13:43 14.04.2017

      This Week in Pictures

      From Holy Week celebrated ahead of Easter by Christians around the world and the New Year's festival in Thailand, to Italy’s Mount Etna eruption and anti-government demonstrations in Venezuela — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.

      28982
      25
    • Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
      Last update: 14:30 13.04.2017
      14:30 13.04.2017

      Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits

      The Mobile Photography Awards announced winners in 18 categories of its 6th annual international contest. Check out the best images captured on smartphones in Sputnik’s photo gallery.

      11908
      18
    • Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
      Last update: 16:55 12.04.2017
      16:55 12.04.2017

      Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space

      April 12 marks Cosmonautics Day in Russia and the International Day of Human Space Flight around the world. On this day in 1962, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin carried out the first human space flight. Take an inside look at this historic event that paved the way for space exploration for the benefit of all humanity.

      11409
      17
    • 'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
      Last update: 16:18 11.04.2017
      16:18 11.04.2017

      'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts

      London photographer Rich McCor, better known as Paperboyo, sees the world differently. A travel junkie, Rich doesn't just take photos of the picturesque sights he stumbles upon, but turns them into true masterpieces with the help of neat black paper figures.

      0 1818
      16

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok