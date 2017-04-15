From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring

On Saturday, North Korea marked the 105th anniversary of the birth of late leader Kim Il-sung with a military parade featuring new ballistic missiles.
From Holy Week celebrated ahead of Easter by Christians around the world and the New Year's festival in Thailand, to Italy’s Mount Etna eruption and anti-government demonstrations in Venezuela — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
The Mobile Photography Awards announced winners in 18 categories of its 6th annual international contest. Check out the best images captured on smartphones in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
April 12 marks Cosmonautics Day in Russia and the International Day of Human Space Flight around the world. On this day in 1962, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin carried out the first human space flight. Take an inside look at this historic event that paved the way for space exploration for the benefit of all humanity.
London photographer Rich McCor, better known as Paperboyo, sees the world differently. A travel junkie, Rich doesn't just take photos of the picturesque sights he stumbles upon, but turns them into true masterpieces with the help of neat black paper figures.
