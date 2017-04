Top stories

US Strike on Syria: Trump 'Merely Shooting From the Hip' Like Wild West Sheriff Washington's missile strike on the Shayrat Air Base in Syria has divided US society, making many Americans feel betrayed over the White House's interventionist stance. Donald Trump is "shooting from the hip" with the blind confidence that he's right, American peace activist Jan R. Weinberg told Sputnik. 973

Panda Pair Leaves China for Luxurious Dutch Home (PHOTOS) The capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Chengdu, sent two giant pandas to the Netherlands on Tuesday as part of China's "panda diplomacy." 69

Tesla Rockets to First Place, Overtaking General Motors as Most Valuable US Car Entrepreneur and innovator Elon Musk has had a string of successes recently - just one week after the groundbreaking launch of a recycled SpaceX rocket, the billionaire's luxury Tesla car line of electric vehicles has overtaken General Motors as the most valuable US automaker. 81

Swedish NGO's Head Receives Threats After Claiming White Helmets' Video Fake Marcello Ferrada de Noli, one of the leaders of the Swedish Doctors for Human Rights non-governmental organization (SWEDHR), said Wednesday he and his colleagues has been receiving threats following the release of their article exposing a purportedly staged video by White Helmets group, a volunteer rescue service operating in Syria. 692

Cute Tops for Lady Cops: Russia Rolls Out Bulletproof Vests for Female Police The Russian Joint Stock Company Scientific Research Institute of Steel has created body armor specifically designed for women, according to the company's press service. 694