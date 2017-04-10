Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles (costing a cool $1.4 million each) at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat, located about 25 miles from the city of Homs. Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

On Saturday, the Syrian military airfield began resumed operations, a senior Syrian officer told Sputnik. US Senator Lindsey Graham said he thinks "Assad's telling Trump by flying from this base: 'F you'."