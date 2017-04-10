Syrian Air Force Base Back in Operation One Day After US Missile Attack

Register
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Ash Sha’irat airfield, a Syrian Air Force base which was struck by the United States on April 6, resumed combat flights, Syrian fighter jets take off and land safely.

    Syrian Air Forces have resumed flights from the Ash Sha’irat (Al Shayrat) airfield one day after a cruise missile attack by the United States.

    On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles (costing a cool $1.4 million each) at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat, located about 25 miles from the city of Homs. Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

    On Saturday, the Syrian military airfield began resumed operations, a senior Syrian officer told Sputnik. US Senator Lindsey Graham said he thinks "Assad's telling Trump by flying from this base: 'F you'."

