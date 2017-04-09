Guardians of the Sky: Russia Celebrates Air Defense Forces Day

The objective of Russia's air defense forces is to protect the country and important objects from enemy aircraft and missiles. Take a look at some of the most advanced air defense vehicles in modern Russia and the everyday work of the servicemen.
Crimea's architecture and natural surroundings have always attracted tourists. However, the wild nature in Crimea is of special interest to those who admire beautiful landscapes.
From a mermaid show at the Virginia Aquarium in US and newborn lion cubs in the Crimean lion park, to the commemoration of the victims of the metro train blast in St. Petersburg and clashes in Venezuela – take a look at this week’s events in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
It has been more than 25 years since the Soviet era, but its ghosts still can be found on territories of the former USSR and in Europe.
March 30 marked the 150th anniversary since Russia sold Alaska to the United States. Check out some interesting facts and gain some insight into what life is like nowadays in Russia's former North American territory in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
