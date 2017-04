On March 30, 1867, a total of 1,519,000 square kilometers was sold for 7.2 million dollars in gold, which was about 4.74 dollars per square kilometer. Interestingly, many Russians believed that Russia didn't transfer the ownership of the land to the US, but leased it on a long-term basis. A great deal of confusion existed about the cost of the deal as well, with many believing that the sum was far less.