16:27 GMT +301 April 2017
    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World

    © AFP 2017/ Johannes EISELE
    A girl in a traditional dress poses for photography enthusiasts next to a cherry blossom tree in the Gucun Park in Shanghai. March 4, 2017.

    Probably one of the most beautiful yearly events in the entire world, the cherry blossom bloom, started earlier this week.

    Crowds of onlookers in countries all over the world flocked to parks and cherry tree copses in order to feast their eyes on this spectacle.

    photos, bloom, cherry blossoms, Japan, United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland
      John Twining
      Fleeting but a permanent reminder of heavenly works for anyone to treasure. A real man at his best falls in love with heaven's gift and stays with that memory forever. Young ladies may rest assured of that.
    • This Week in Pictures
      Last update: 12:48 31.03.2017
      12:48 31.03.2017

      This Week in Pictures

      From the anti-Brexit protest in London and a fashion show in Beijing, to the blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo and the ammunition warehouse fire in the Kharkiv region – take a look at this weeks’ events in Sputnik’s photo gallery.

    • Space Technology of the Future: Exploring Near-Earth and Deep Space
      Last update: 11:20 31.03.2017
      11:20 31.03.2017

      Space Technology of the Future: Exploring Near-Earth and Deep Space

      This year marks the 60th anniversary of launching practical space exploration. Epic spacecraft launches conceal cutting-edge technology and bold engineering solutions making it possible to conduct long-duration and longer-range space expeditions.

    • From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
      Last update: 16:23 30.03.2017
      16:23 30.03.2017

      From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History

      Over the past 60 years, the standards of feminine beauty have changed dramatically, each decade tossing from one extreme fashion to another.

    • The US-born giant panda Baobao made its official debut on Friday after a one-month quarantine period at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Southwest China's Sichuan Province
      Last update: 11:04 30.03.2017
      11:04 30.03.2017

      The US-Born Giant Panda Baobao Makes Official Debut in Southwest China's Sichuan

      The US-born giant panda Baobao made its official debut on Friday after a one-month quarantine period at the Dujiangyan base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Southwest China's Sichuan Province.

