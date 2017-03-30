The US-Born Giant Panda Baobao Makes Official Debut in Southwest China's Sichuan

This article originally appeared on the Global Times website
First held in 2011, the European Tree of the Year contest aims to highlight the significance of old trees as an aspect of Europe’s natural and cultural heritage that deserves our care and protection.
The Sony World Photography Awards’ National Awards competition is a global program open to photographers of all abilities. It aims to find the best single photographs taken by local photographers in 66 countries. The winners of the 2017 National Awards were announced March 28.
Another China is a project that revolves around futuristic places, mysterious landscapes and how humans might interact with them. Almost all of the project's photos are self-portraits taken on iPhone with the help of a timer or remote control.
The art of graffiti permeates all spheres of our life, and organically embraces politics as well. Legendary figures are immortalized by street artists which underscores their role in history.
