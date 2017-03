Compare two ladies from 1957 and from 2017, and you will see that the contrast is obvious. Modern women are generally taller and they opt for ample curves rather than fine "hourglass" figure. An increase in waist size is also significant: it has changed from 70 centimeters to 86 centimeters in the average woman. Foot size has grown in 60 years, too.

Find out how ideal female body types have changed throughout the decades since the 1950s.