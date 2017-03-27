China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient

Rita Ahundova moved to Guangzhou for work in 2015. At first glimpse, China's third-largest city looked dull and disguising, but Rita gave it another chance. She started exploring Guangzhou, and the city surprised her with various discoveries and countless pleasant experiences: futuristic sceneries, charming parks, cozy cafes, book shops, museums and art galleries. To demonstrate how beautiful China can be, Rita started to take pictures and publish them on her Instagram.