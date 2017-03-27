Register
15:07 GMT +327 March 2017
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient

    Another China, a photo project by Russian photographer Rita Ahundova.

    Another China is a project that revolves around futuristic places, mysterious landscapes and how humans might interact with them. Almost all of the project's photos are self-portraits taken on iPhone with the help of a timer or remote control.

    Rita Ahundova moved to Guangzhou for work in 2015. At first glimpse, China's third-largest city looked dull and disguising, but Rita gave it another chance. She started exploring Guangzhou, and the city surprised her with various discoveries and countless pleasant experiences: futuristic sceneries, charming parks, cozy cafes, book shops, museums and art galleries. To demonstrate how beautiful China can be, Rita started to take pictures and publish them on her Instagram.

    Guangzhou, China
