Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry

Chuck Berry was regarded as one of the pioneers of rock and roll music who helped define the sound and attitude of generations of bands and musicians.
March 19 is observed annually in Russia as the Day of the Submariner.
A swimming school in Moscow offers to teach women to glide through the water like fairytale mermaids.
From the colorful annual Holi festival in India and Purim celebrations in Israel, to a tank biathlon in Russia and the excavation of an ancient statue of an Egyptian pharaoh — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
A group of MiG-31 interceptor jets of the Russian Pacific Fleet flew over 2,200 kilometers to participate in drills in the Far East.
