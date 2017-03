During the relocation, the jets practiced detecting and intercepting aerial targets and mastered dog fighting. The military exercises involve dozens of sorties.

The MiG-31 is a fourth-generation jet enjoying its role as one of today's fastest aircraft with a maximum speed of 3,000 km/h. It was designed for intercepting cruise missiles, UAVs, helicopters, and planes. Four MiG-31s are able to cover up to 1,100 kilometers in length of air space.