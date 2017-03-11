Meanwhile in Russia: Bikini Party at Frozen Lake Baikal

Ignoring the freezing weather, the intrepid guys and girls partied to their heart's content.
From International Women's Day celebrations around the world and fashion shows in Moscow and Paris, to the operation to liberate Mosul, Iraq and protests in Athens — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.
A visual artist based in Sydney, Australia tackles issues that are socially relevant through her digital artwork. Sara Zaher uses a combination of photography and digital collage "to encourage the viewer to actively question their place within this predominantly passive environment." This selection focuses on society's addiction to social media.
The legendary Geneva International Motor Show has opened its doors for the 87th time, offering visitors a glimpse at some of the world's most powerful engines, smart engineering solutions and slick car designs.
"It's not for girls" - a phrase almost every woman has heard at least once in her life. On International Women's Day, Sputnik shares stories of Russian women who have broken the mould and become successful in traditionally male-dominated occupations.
