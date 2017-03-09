Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of Geneva International Motor Show

Sputnik picked the most striking pictures from the Old World's largest car show, where futuristic prototypes, exotic supercars and even family saloons compete for attention.
Sputnik picked the most striking pictures from the Old World's largest car show, where futuristic prototypes, exotic supercars and even family saloons compete for attention.
"It's not for girls" - a phrase almost every woman has heard at least once in her life. On International Women's Day, Sputnik shares stories of Russian women who have broken the mould and become successful in traditionally male-dominated occupations.
On the eve of March 8, International Women's Day, the Russian Ministry of Defense held an All-Russian Beauty Contest.
After Yuri Gagarin had become the first man in space in 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova repeated her counterpart's success and traveled into space in 1963, becoming the first female astronaut to see the stars up close.
Telling stories based on surrealistic imagery is part of a fine arts project by Polish photographers Katarzyna and Marcin Owczarek. The artists employ animal characters in human settings, often in a social and spiritual context, with each creature bringing to life beautiful and original symbolism and emotional values.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)